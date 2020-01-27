New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $43,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 572,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $191.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

