New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of HP worth $46,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of HP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 358,425 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 54,479 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of HP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $21.98 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.