New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.34 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of McKesson worth $37,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of McKesson by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $152.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

