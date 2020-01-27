New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.47 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Moody’s worth $49,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,714.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s stock opened at $255.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.66. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $258.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.18.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

