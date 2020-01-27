New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,519 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $45,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 79,351 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.12.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $2,099,174.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $112.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

