New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $42,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

