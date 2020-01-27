New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $40,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,628,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 412,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,275,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.11.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $345.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.