New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $37,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $125.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

