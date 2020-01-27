New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $39,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of RCL opened at $126.51 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

