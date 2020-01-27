New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 284 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cummins worth $38,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 148,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $169.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.88 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

