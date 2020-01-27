New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,951 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Amphenol worth $40,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $613,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,660 shares of company stock worth $17,873,315. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $105.36 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

