NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $1.16 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,924,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

