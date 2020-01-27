Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextdecade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextdecade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Nextdecade has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Nextdecade will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 995.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the third quarter worth about $3,273,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter worth about $511,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

