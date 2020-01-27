Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AT&T by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $38.50 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.