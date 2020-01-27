NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NDGPY opened at $21.29 on Thursday. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Get NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR alerts:

About NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.