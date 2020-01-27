Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NIO stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. NIO has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NIO by 128.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NIO by 5,046.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

