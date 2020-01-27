Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

