Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

