NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NK Lukoil PAO were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUKOY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NK Lukoil PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUKOY. Goldman Sachs Group raised NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded NK Lukoil PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:LUKOY opened at $106.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.66. NK Lukoil PAO has a 12-month low of $74.98 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 billion for the quarter.

NK Lukoil PAO Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

