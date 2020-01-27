Nord/LB Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €21.60 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €21.60 ($25.12) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.51 ($26.17).

Shares of TEG opened at €23.74 ($27.60) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a 12 month high of €23.46 ($27.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

