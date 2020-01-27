Norfolk Southern (NSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) will issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NSC opened at $207.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.44. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $211.46.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

