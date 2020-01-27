Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Pareto Securities set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.38 ($44.63).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €33.46 ($38.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1-year high of €49.26 ($57.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of €37.97 and a 200 day moving average of €33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

