NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

OTCMKTS:NSTRY opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.66. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

