NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVZMY. BNP Paribas cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

