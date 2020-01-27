Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 50,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,390.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Opko Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 4,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 444,396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.