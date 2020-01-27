Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

VCTR stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $214.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,010.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 616,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

