Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of RMR Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.56 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $45.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. RMR Group has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RMR Group by 333.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in RMR Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RMR Group by 223.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RMR Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in RMR Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.