Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$13,005.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,074,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,767,800.18.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robert Wares acquired 4,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Robert Wares acquired 36,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Wares acquired 23,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Wares acquired 26,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,660.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Wares acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,150.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

CVE OM opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of $86.26 million and a PE ratio of -15.76.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

