Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

