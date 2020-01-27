Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

PPBI opened at $31.34 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $230,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $794,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

