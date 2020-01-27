Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $11,034,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5,486.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $242.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $2,785,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.45.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

