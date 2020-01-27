Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) price objective (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 527 ($6.93) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 521.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 476.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total value of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

