Paula Bell Purchases 52 Shares of Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell bought 52 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £124.80 ($164.17).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Paula Bell purchased 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £126.14 ($165.93).

On Monday, November 25th, Paula Bell purchased 57 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £123.12 ($161.96).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 229.11 ($3.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. Spirent Communications Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Investec downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 205.63 ($2.70).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

