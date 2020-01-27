Paypoint (LON:PAY) Given Buy Rating at Panmure Gordon

Paypoint (LON:PAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Panmure Gordon in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,257 ($16.54). Panmure Gordon’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,112.80 ($14.64).

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 1,014 ($13.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,015.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 945.08. Paypoint has a 12 month low of GBX 786 ($10.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The company has a market capitalization of $693.16 million and a PE ratio of 16.02.

Paypoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

