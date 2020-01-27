Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTON. Raymond James assumed coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Peloton from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

PTON opened at $30.50 on Friday. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

