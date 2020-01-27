Pentair (PNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PNR opened at $46.20 on Monday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $791,043 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

