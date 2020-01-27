Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $548.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

PUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $108,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,387 over the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

