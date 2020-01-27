Pinnacle Financial Partners Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of PNFP opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 296,107 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 693,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,697 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,300,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,318. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

