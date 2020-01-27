Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

PXD opened at $142.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

