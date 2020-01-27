Piper Sandler Weighs in on Northern Trust Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.48. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7,487.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 842,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,821. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.