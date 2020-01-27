PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $150.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

