Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 178.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 987,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 204,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $10,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

