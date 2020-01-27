Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $119.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.06. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $92.97 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.