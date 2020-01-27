Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Paul A. Jalbert Sells 708 Shares

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2,255.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

