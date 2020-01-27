Prosiebensat 1 Media’s (PSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.71 ($19.43).

ETR:PSM opened at €13.21 ($15.35) on Thursday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a one year low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a one year high of €16.99 ($19.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.98.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

