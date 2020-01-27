Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stake Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $41,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG opened at $61.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.