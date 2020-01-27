Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.34.

KEY stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

