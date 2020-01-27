Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $53.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.