Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Abbott Laboratories Issued By Svb Leerink (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the healthcare product maker will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

NYSE:ABT opened at $90.40 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

