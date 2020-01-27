Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Heritage Financial Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

